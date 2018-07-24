The General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has provided reasons President Muhammadu Buhari has not met the expectations of many who voted him into office in 2019.





The cleric also revealed why he would not be contesting for the presidency this time around, saying that he will not run against his friend, Buhari.





He, however, revealed that he will be the 16th president of the country, saying, “Buhari is the 15th president, I’ll be the 16th.”





Speaking with Daily Sun, Pastor Bakare, who was once Buhari’s running mate, said coming into office in 2015, the President met the unexpected.





On Buhari’s performance, Bakare said, “My simple view on this matter is: number one, the expectation was high.





“And so was the goodwill that brought him to power. But it appears after he got into power, the Yoruba proverb that ‘the water that is being boiled and the elubo to get amala that would be put into that water, the yam flour is so little compared to the boiling water.’





“So, we have to do more to either reduce the water or increase the yam flour. It is to whom much is given, much is expected.





“And if Nigerians expressed disappointment, they should fire up the president to seek ways and means of doing more because he is accountable to them.





Speaking on his presidential ambition, the cleric added, “I have no presidential ambition; I have a presidential vision because I am not driven by ambition, I am driven by destiny.





“And I am driven by a purpose and I want to see a country that works in my lifetime. But I have also made it public to everyone who cares to listen that it is morally improper, as a matter of fact, morally reprehensible for me to run against Buhari because once upon a time, we took sweet counsel together, we ran together.





“When Buhari does not run anymore, I will do it. But it is not ambition and it is not a matter of I must do this.





“I am waiting for the appropriate time as the spirit of God would lead me to do that. It is a question of time. I have said it elsewhere that President

Muhammadu Buhari is the 15th president. By God’s grace, I will be the 16th.”