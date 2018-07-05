Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, has set up an eight-man team to probe the killing of seven police officers in the federal capital territory (FCT).





Gunmen attacked the policemen while on stop-and-search duty in Galadimawa area of Abuja, on Monday night.





Jimoh Moshood, spokesman of the Nigeria police force, said the team comprises specialised crack investigation detectives, police scene of crime experts and technical intelligence unit of the force.





“This specialized investigation team is headed by an experienced, crime bursting and a seasoned investigator, CP Bala Ciroma,” Moshood said in a statement on Thursday.





He added that the team is expected to complete the assignment within 21 days, carrying out a “thorough and discreet investigation of the officers killed.”





“The team is to unravel arrest and prosecute those responsible for the killing,” the statement added.





The investigative panel will also “detect the motives” behind the incident while working with the FCT commissioner of police in the course of the investigation.





“The team is expected to proffer strategies and recommendations to forestall similar attack in the future,” Moshood said.