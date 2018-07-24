President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, at the presidential villa in Abuja.





The meeting held a day after Idris summoned Senate President Bukola Saraki over the robbery in Offa, Kwara state.





According to the police, the suspects arrested in connection with the incident, accused Saraki of arming them.





Saraki has since denied the allegation.





Idris did not speak with state house correspondents after the meeting he had with Buhari.





He also met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.





Mansur Dan Alli, minister of defence; Ganriel Olonishakin, chief of defence staff; Tukur Buratai, chief of army Staff; met with Abba Kyari on Tuesday.





They did not entertain questions from journalists.





After failing to honour police invitation on Tuesday, the police to issues a statement threatening to use all legal means to get him.