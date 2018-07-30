Abdullahi Adamu, senator representing Nasarawa west, says he would have sent Senate President Bukola Saraki out of Aso Rock if he had attended the recent meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with senators of the All Progressive Congress (APC).





After 14 APC senators defected to other political parties, Buhari invited the remaining senators in the ruling party to a meeting at the presidential villa but Saraki was absent.





In an interview with Daily Trust, Adamu said he would have told Saraki that “you don’t belong here; you betrayed the president”.





“I would have sent him out. I would have told him that ‘you don’t belong here; you betrayed the president’,” the senator said.





“You want to continue with the game of betrayal? Get out of this place. There’s no question that he’s going to jump, he’s not in the APC anymore. We were there in the presidency, the APC caucus, but he wasn’t there. So, don’t say he will. As far as we’re concerned, he’s gone.”





The lawmaker said leadership of the senate does not have integrity and it started on a “note of breach of trust”.





“We have the misfortune of having a leadership that has no integrity whatsoever, a leadership that started on a note of breach of trust. Once a person breaches trust, my tolerance level with him is very limited. That’s how it started,” he said.





“How do you see a person who is voted on a platform of a party and from day one he plots to do what that party would not want him to do? And he succeeds, carries on from one thing to another.





“You don’t have to wait until there’s a change of leadership. Leadership is changing by their action. They don’t have the majority, we have the majority. Let’s come back and have an election.”





The senator said the lawmakers who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have made the “mistake of their lives”.





“Take it from me that our colleagues who are now members of the PDP have made the mistake of their lives; they have committed a political blunder. You can start counting the days of failure that confronts the PDP,” Adamu said.





“All along, the Tuesday you referred to was only watershed. Those of us who are following the political activities knew they have been plotting to go. But they were not honest enough with themselves let alone the party that they didn’t want to do so at the expense of the offices they hold.





“They wanted to defect and retain their positions, because they knew the position of the constitution clearly. They tried to stuck on some RAPC to justify, as far as they’re concerned, something they call division. But that failed woefully.”