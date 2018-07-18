Ekiti State Governor-elect Dr Kayode Fayemi has promised not to disappoint the people of the state who gave him the mandate in Saturday’s governorship election.Fayemi made the promise on Wednesday shortly after he was presented with the Certificate of Return as the governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).National Commissioner in charge of Oyo, Ekiti and Osun States, PrinceAdedeji Soyebi, presented Fayemi with the Certificate of Return at a ceremony held at state INEC Headquarters, New Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti.Deputy Governor-elect Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi also received his Certificate of Return at the event. Fayemi and Egbeyemi were joined by their wives, Bisi and Margaret, respectively.Other dignitaries who witnessed the presentation are Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, Senator Fatimat Raji Rasaki; state APC Chairman, Chief Olajide Awe; Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bello Ahmed; State Director of DSS, Mrs. Promise Iheanacho; Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr. Solomon Iyamu and heads of federal agencies in the state.The certificates presented to Fayemi and Egbeyemi were signed by INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. The governor-elect and the deputy governor-elect also signed the documents.APC leaders and members chanted their party slogan: “APC Change! APC Change!! APC Change!!! as Fayemi collected his certificate at 11.30am.Speaking after he was presented with the document which authenticates his status as governor-elect, Fayemi said the people of Ekiti State will enjoy the benefit of good governance as from October 16 when he takes over the reins of power.The governor-elect commended the electoral agency for doing what he described as an “excellent job” of conducting the governorship poll.Contrary to the claim of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Fayemi affirmed that the election which returned him as winner was “seamless, free, fair, credible and violence-free.”There was a massive security build-up along New Iyin Road and the vicinity of INEC office as people streaming to the place were frisked before being allowed entry.Security was provided by officers and men of the Nigerian Army, the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS).A Police helicopter was hovering over the INEC office throughout the time the ceremony lasted.The governor-elect noted that INEC should be commended for conducting a process of 14 steps which culminated in the presentation of the Certificate of Return.Fayemi stressed that INEC did a yeoman’s job in delivering the election in a credible and professional manner despite fears being expressed in the build-up to the poll.The former Minister of Mines and Steel Development also commended the security agencies for providing security back-up which gave the electorate confidence to come out and exercise their franchise.Fayemi hailed the APC National Working Committee (NWC) led by the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the State Executive Committee led by the State Chairman, Chief Olajide Awe.He also expressed his appreciation to the traditional rulers for the stabilizing roles played in the run-up to the election and everybody that contributed to the success of the election.He said: “For INEC, the work has just ended and for us, the work has just started. We have a responsibility not to disappoint our people.“Ekiti people will see the benefit of good governance by the grace of God as from October 16.”The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. AbdulGaniy Raji, expressed delight that the election was held despite the tension that preceded it.Raji commended the people of Ekiti State for the maturity displayed before during and after the election which he was successful.He said with the conduct of the poll, Ekiti is moving higher and expressed hope that futures elections to be conducted in the state will be successful.Speaking earlier, INEC National Commissioner Soyebi noted that the presentation of Certificate of Return marked the end of the process of the Ekiti governorship election.Soyebi who described Ekiti as a homogenous state urged the people of the state to continue being one another’s brother’s keepers.He said: “Today marks the end of the (governorship) election in Ekiti State on the part of the Commission which is the presentation of Certificates of Return to the governor-elect and the deputy governor-elect.“If there are issues arising from the election, there is another arm of government that will take care of that. This is another important day in the history of the state.“On behalf of the Commission, I congratulate everybody. Ekiti has pointed the way forward in conducting elections in Nigeria.”