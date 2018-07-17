Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday promised to end the Boko Haram insurgency in the country if elected president in 2019.He said his government would end the nine years insurgency in the North East within a short time.Atiku, who is touring some parts of the country for his presidential bid, stated this while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters at the Forshams Hall, Maiduguri, Borno State.The ex- Vice President said while the civil war lasted only two years the Boko Haram has not ended nine years after.He said: “Nigeria ended her civil war in only two- and- half years despite the thick forests in the South East. I wonder why the war against insurgency took us nine years. There must be something wrong somewhere.“If elected I will not allow any commander to tell me stories. We must end insurgency within the shortest possible time because the insurgency has crippled everything in the North East.”