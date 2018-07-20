Mayinta Modu, a suspected Boko Haram commander, says he received N30, 000 as payment for coordinating and participating in the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls.





Modu said this in an interview with NAN on Thursday at the Borno state police command, Maiduguri.





The Boko Haram commander said he was among the 22 suspected insurgents arrested by the police over the abduction of the schoolgirls and attacks on communities, military, security agencies as well as suicide bombings in Borno and Adamawa.





The suspects were arrested by the police intelligence response team (IRT), under the command of DCP Abba Kyari, in Borno and Yobe states.





Damian Chukwu, Borno police commissioner, disclosed that Modu and seven other suspects participated actively in the abduction of the schoolgirls.





Modu, who hails from Bama in Borno, said he and other commanders led dozens of fighters to Chibok and abducted the girls from their school in Chibok.





The suspect said the insurgents spent many days in the wilderness before they finally handed over the girls to top commanders of the group.





“Most of the abducted girls were released. We were paid N30, 000 each for participation in the abduction,” he said.





“Equally, when the girls were released sequel to the negotiation with government, we got additional payment of between N30, 000 and N60, 000 each.”





Modu said he coordinated several attacks on Bama and Gwoza communities, which resulted in the loss of lives and property.





The suspect further revealed that he also facilitated recruitment of girls and boys used as suicide bombers in Maiduguri and other parts of the north-east.