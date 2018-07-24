Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has reacted to the invasion of the residences of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.





The Police on Tuesday morning blocked the Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s convoy at Lake Chad junction in Abuja.





Saraki was reportedly on his way to report to the police headquarters after he was invited for questioning by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris over Offa bank robbery when the incident happened.





Also, the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday morning laid siege at the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Abuja.





Reacting, Fayose condemned the incident, stating that he warned Nigerians of impending tyranny in the country.





The governor on his Twitter page wrote, “Now the tyranny is reaching everyone. I warned Nigerians.”