Prince Odi Okojie, the husband of popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has revealed a sudden change in his wife’s behaviour since her mother passed on.

It seems that the mother of three is yet to get over the death of her mother.





The actress’s husband, who could no longer endure his wife change of behaviour, took to his Instagram handle lamenting.





He made this known while responding to a fan’s question on Mercy Johnson’s sudden weight loss.





His post reads: “Wife isn’t herself yet, she’s still trying to heal after moms death. She asked to see @hopefashion today since it’s her birthday so I had to support her. I want my playful best friend/Wife back ooo.”





He added that it was the first time the actress would leave the house ever since her mom’s death.