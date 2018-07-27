I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try. WE SHALL OVERCOME!!! — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) July 27, 2018

One is appalled that police will deny the reportage of my attack by my brother yesterday morning. This is the statement of my brother. pic.twitter.com/SawEHikWaS July 27, 2018

Controversial senator, Dino Melaye has resurfaced after it was said he was kidnapped on Thursday, saying he spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized.Senator Ben Bruce (Bayelsa East) on his Twitter page said Melaye had been kidnapped.“I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Lets be on the watch out. Will keep you updated,” Bruce tweeted.But in a tweet on Friday, Melaye, who represents Kogi West in the Senate, said he thanked God for escaping from another dangerous attack and that he spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized.“I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try. WE SHALL OVERCOME,” he tweeted.