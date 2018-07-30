Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in rejection of a political party which treats the killing of his people with kid gloves.He spoke at St. Michael’s Catholic Rectory, Ameladu, during a thanksgiving service in his honour.The governor said he is being persecuted by the Federal Government and APC because he refused to surrender Benue land to herders.He noted that the agenda of the invaders was not for grazing, but to take over land from the real owners. He, however, reiterated that he would never be party to such evil agenda.Ortom reassured the people of his administration’s commitment to protecting their interests, no matter the level of intimidation and threats.He acknowledged the spiritual and humanitarian works of the priest in-charge of the Rectory, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Asue, saying his interventions in health, education and empowerment have complemented the government’s efforts.Fr. Asue urged those whom God has blessed to always assist the needy. He admonished Christians not to allow material things hinder them from inheriting the kingdom of God, but rather use their material possessions as a stepping stone to make Heaven.