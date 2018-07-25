Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Salisu Yusuf has reacted to footage showing him collecting N360,000 bribe from disguised agents who wanted him to select two players for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).Yusuf, in his letter to the BBC, confirmed meeting with two persons who introduced themselves as football agents and that they had a discussion about players for the CHAN.“I can remember giving them my honest answer to the end that if the said players were found suitable in the selection process, they would indeed be selected,” he wrote.“I did accept $750 handed to me by one of the two agents to the two Nigerian players only as a gift of trivial and symbolic value and not as an inducement to play the two players represented by the two agents as Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye would want you to believe.”Meanwhile, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi has said that the organisation would launch an internal investigation.“We have seen the video on the internet, just like everybody else, and these are very serious allegations.“We will be carrying out an internal investigation”, he told KweséESPN