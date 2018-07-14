Kayode Fayemi, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Ekiti state, says he cannot afford to lose the vote of his wife.





Fayemi said this when the card reader at unit 009, Ogilolo ward 11, Isan-Ekiti, Oye local government arear, rejected her.





The governorship candidate had voted at 10.23am and his wife was to vote immediately after, but the card reader failure delayed her voting.





Speaking with journalists after he had cast his vote, Fayemi said his wife’s vote must count.





“My wife’s card did not register for some reasons, but the INEC officials are sorting it out,” he said.





“That is a very important vote I don’t want to lose for any reason. Her vote must count. Her name is on the register, so there is no issue of impersonation.”





He said he had heard of skirmishes in some parts of the state, but that reports showed that the election had been peaceful so far.





“This is the day that the Lord has made, and we will rejoice in it,” he said.





“I have just voted in my unit in Isan Ekiti. It is relatively peaceful and smooth. My card was recognised and I was accredited. The turnout is huge in my community. Everyone conducted themselves in proper manner in order not to be disenfranchised.





“I have heard news of skirmishes and card reader problems, but there is relative peace in many places. It is too early to judge now.”