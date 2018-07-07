Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that he is glad that those that deserted, fought, insulted, persecuted and derided him and others for supporting former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 are now singing that they are coming back “home” to PDP.He said further that ‘their error of judgement,lack of foresight and love affair with Buhari cost the nation dearly.Recalled that Senator Dino Melaye yesterday released a new video where he remixed a popular song “Oh! My Home” mocking his party the All Progressives Congress (APC). In the video, Melaye referred to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as his home, saying that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had suffered him.Read more at:I am glad that those that deserted us, fought us,insulted us,persecuted us and derided us for supporting @GEJonathan in 2015 are now singing that they are coming back "home" to PDP. Their error of judgement,lack of foresight and love affair with Buhari cost the nation dearly.— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 7, 2018Bye bye to jati jati pic.twitter.com/4oBwuTbxGQ— Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) July 6, 2018