Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim, APC, Katsina South has revealed how the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara plotted to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.





He made the revelation while calling on both National Assembly leaders to resign now from the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Ibrahim addressed newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.





He said the defection of 14 senators and 37 House of Representative members from the APC, were not only expected but did not come to him as a shock.





The lawmaker said that the only defection he did not anticipate was the Sokoto State senator, Abdullahi Danbaba.





Ibrahim added, “I know that those who take Saraki like god will go. This is because wherever Saraki goes they will go. But the mistake they have made is to realize that politics is local.





“Nobody will say Isa Misau and Suleiman Nazif (two Bauchi State senators) were voted because of Saraki. They were voted because of Buhari.





“They will lose their seats. Saraki will not save them. They can’t even go to their constituencies.”





On the speculation that some APC senators were quartered in a high profile hotel in Abuja on the night preceding Tuesday’s Senate plenary to plot change of leadership in the Senate, the lawmaker said, “I slept in my house. I was here in my office and left by 2pm. I was not quartered anywhere.”





Senator Ibrahim, who was categorical that the alleged plot to impeach President Buhari “would have started on Thursday” (today), said, “The impeachment of the president should have started Thursday. Everybody was planning. We know they were planning.





“They realized and learnt that we know. They knew that if they had remained up till today (Wednesday) a lot of things would have happened. We were planning. This is the National Assembly, the only place political parties meet. We were planning.”