The Senator representing Kwara South in the National Assembly, Rafiu Ibrahim, has revealed that there were plans to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu last Tuesday.Senator Ibrahim was one of those who dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, last Tuesday.According to him, while security agents stopped the presiding officers from coming out of their homes, there were plots to impeach them at the National Assembly.He also told Punch that the call for Saraki to step aside as Senate President if he finally joins the PDP was not possible.Ibrahim said, “How is that possible? He remains the presiding officer. They need two-thirds majority to remove a presiding officer, so they should attempt that (to remove him) and let us see how they are going to do it.“And I know that the majority they are claiming is a phoney claim. But you will see; the list will come out. Why they are crying out now is because their actual plan failed.”The lawmaker added, “The same day the police invited the Senate President to answer some questions, the EFCC also invited the Deputy Senate President. And before daybreak, security operatives had laid siege to their houses. You can deduce what was to happen from that.“The plan was to impeach them while they were absent. But to the glory of God and the benevolence of God through man, the Senate President was able to come to the chamber and we had our plenary, and we exercised our right (to defect).”