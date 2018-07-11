Lasisi Oluboyo, former deputy governor of Ondo state, says his daughter, Khadijat, was murdered for ritual purposes.





Speaking with journalists on the circumstances surrounding the death of his first child who was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Oluboyo said he has resigned to fate.





Khadijat was allegedly murdered in Akure by Adeyemi Alao, her Abuja-based boyfriend and her remains found on Sunday.





Lasisi said the family discovered she was missing on Monday, July 2, 2018.





The former deputy governor disclosed that his daughter met Alao at a college of education in the state.





“Somebody called us that she was missing. We started looking for her. We got in touch with her friends in the school. The closest friend told us that they finished lecture on Thursday. They took the same motorcycle to their houses,” he said.





“On Friday, they had no lecture, when the friend got to the lecture room on Monday and did not see her, she started calling her numbers. The money for her feeding, the usual thing is that when she got bank alert, she would call me back to thank me. But this day, I did not get a response from her. I told her mother and she started calling her. The phones were switched off.





“On Monday, we started calling her number and it did not get through. Later the phone rang, they picked it and we were hearing an underground sound. The phone switched off again. Later we got a text that the mouthpiece of the phone is not good and that she would call when she changed the sim card to another phone. With that, we thought that everything was settled. We were waiting anxiously for the call. The same person sent a message to that her friend that she was on her way coming.





“When they sent a message that we should wait for negotiation team, we discovered it was one of the numbers in her bag that they used to send the message to us. It was a perfect arrangement to buy time. When we tried our best, we organized prayers.





“When we finished with the prayers, he got the hint and said he cannot continue. He rushed out and confessed to his immediate sister. He said this is what I did; ‘I cannot cope, go and help me carry sack’. The sister rushed to the father and narrated the story.





“The boy dug a grave in his room, buried her and put his foam on the grave and was sleeping on the grave. She was not found under the bed, the boy has no bed.





“The boy killed her for ritual purposes. It is not that the girl was not well-fed. The lady did not go there on her own volition. To me, I don’t want anything. God’s judgment is more than all the human’s verdict. The danger is that if you allow him to go scot-free, he would do it again.”