Veteran comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akporobomerere, popularly known by his stage name, Ali Baba, has made a proposal to the Federal Government on how to use the recovered fund looted by the late Head of State, Sani Abacha.

Ali Baba said he would transform the National Theatre within three years if given the Abacha loot the Federal Government wants to share to poor Nigerians.





In a post on his Instagram page, the comedian said he will use the money to turn the National Theatre in Lagos into a “world class Formula 1 circuit”, adding that after investing in the project, he will return the capital to the government.









The ace comedian insisted that Federal Government’s planned sharing of the Abacha loot “will not make Nigeria great”.





He wrote: “I have a proposal for the federal government. Instead of (sharing) the Abacha loot, give me the money, let’s (transform) the National Theatre, Lagos, to a world class F1 circuit and create many opportunities from that place, and in (three) years we can still give you back this same amount you are about to share.





“Because if you share this money, it will go down the drain. If you give it to me, I will give it back to you in 3yrs and you can go on and share the same amount.









“And think about it, if it was shared would it be available to be shared now? About the same size of land is what is now a tourist attraction in Abu Dhabi… with multi-economic dynamics. Sharing the money will not make Nigeria great. It will kill our already dying economy.”