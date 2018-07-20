Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West District has revealed that he sent a letter seeking protection from the Department of State Services, DSS, before the alleged assassination attempt on him.





Melaye on Thursday escaped another assassination attempt on his way to Isanlu in Yagba East local government council to commission some projects.





It was gathered that Dino Melaye who left his country home at Ayetoro-gbede met roadblock with the heavy truck shortly before Isanlu as the gunmen also set up burn fire with tyres blocking any one moving into the town.





Melaye sharing the letter on his social media pages, said the Director of the DSS has refused to respond to it.





“Notice of threat to my life and this program sent to Director DSS Kogi State by my Lawyer Ricky Tafa (SAN), yet no action,” he wrote.





He also accused the Kogi commissioner of police of refusing to provide him protection during his visit to the state.





He added “Kogi State Govt people barricaded road to stop me from moving today. This is strange in our land. They used this grader belonging to Kogi state govt to block this bridge just to stop me from going to Yagba east to commission my projects. We yet avoided them.





“Letter of notice on my tour and program to CP Kogi. Yet no police cover given today.





“God save us in Kogi.”