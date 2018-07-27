Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari destroyed the All Progressives Congress, APC, with “his own hand.”Omokri, a fierce critic of the current administration said Buhari’s endorsement of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of APC destroyed the party.Oshiomhole, who was a former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, had since emerged the party’s National Chairman.However, the former Presidential aide faulted the emergence of Oshiomhole, saying unionism was different from partisan politics.In a tweet, the former Presidential aide wrote: “Buhari destroyed APC with his own hand. How could he bring a labour leader to head his party? Unionism is a different kettle of fish from partisanship. Labour leaders order union workers about.“A party chairman builds consensus by giving and taking. Oshiomhole was a huge mistake!”This is coming at a time several lawmakers defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC to opposition political parties, chiefly, PDP.It had been reported that no fewer than 15 senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Tuesday, defected from the party. The defectors cited crisis and factions as the reasons for their defection, saying they cannot continue to pursue their political careers under the ruling party.Similarly, a total of 37 members of the House of Representatives announced their official defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC. While 33 moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 4 moved to another party.