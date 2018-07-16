An Igbo group, Voice from the East, VEAST, after a crucial meeting in Enugu, weekend, maintained that their earlier quit notice to herdsmen to vacate Igboland on or before August 31st, 2018, remained unchanged. They insisted that should the herdsmen fail to quit after the deadline, they might be forced to take drastic action.The group condemned the Federal Government for setting aside N179 billion to establish grazing reserve for the herdsmen, saying it was “an indication that President Buhari is surreptitiously trying to Islamise Nigeria.”The group stated: “Voice from the East, VEAST, an Igbo Group, held an urgent meeting on Nigeria’s security situation over the activities of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, with particular reference to its reaction to the grazing reserve mooted by Buhari.“VEAST authoritatively gathered that Buhari withdrew a whooping sum of N179 billion to establish 94 grazing reserves across Nigeria for the private sector businessmen called herdsmen. South East Governors who have remained Buhari’s puppets, most surprisingly rejected the satanic arrangement.“We therefore, categorically state that the quit notice given to the herdsmen by VEAST on 31st August, 2018, is most sacrosanct.“After that date, all Igbo youth would enter Igbo forests and chase out any herdsman found. We are ready to deal with all of them by any means possible, because they have been killing others in their land.”