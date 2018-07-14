National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said those who oppose the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari are the ones talking about legacy parties ahead the 2019 general elections.Oshiomhole stated this when he received former members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) led by the former Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Rasaq Muse and the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, when they paid him a solidarity visit.The APC National chairman appealed to all leaders of the party to discuss issues that will unite the party rather than disunity, stressing that after the merger that formed the APC, the respective parties have ceased to exist.According to Oshiomhole, “Only those who are against President Buhari’s re-election will at the eve of election be talking about legacy parties. It is completely non existence and we must all work to remove it from our heart. I know the present and we are looking at the future. When people form groups, I said it is not helpful. Those are tools to cause disunity in the party and I have never believed in groups.“I have also read the report where people said they were leaving the party because of their own selfish interest. Let us see ourselves as children of the same father and not children from different mothers. We all have a duty to help President Buhari sustain the unity within the APC so that we can get the voters particularly now that people are sponsoring all sorts of people to go and embarrass the President and embarrass our party.“I know our enemies will not succeed. I am appealing to people to work for peace, forget about legacy parties, let’s talk about the present and the future” he stated.