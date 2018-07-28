New Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri has promised to make forward, Eden Hazard the new captain of the club in an effort to keep him at Stamford Bridge.Real Madrid have seen Hazard as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu after the Portuguese superstar moved to Juventus.The Blues are demanding as much as £200m for Hazard even though the Belgian who only has two years left on his contract had rejected a new deal.Sarri had earlier said that he will meet the player face to face when he returns to the club from his World Cup holiday.But Sun, UK, is reporting that Sarri is desperate to work with Hazard next season and has vowed to make him the captain in an effort to keep him.The Blues are likely to need a new captain next season with Gary Cahill’s place at the club under threat should they land £44m-rated Juve defender, Daniele Rugani.Sarri is mulling over other potential captain options, such as Cesc Fabregas and Cesar Azpilicueta, but will give Hazard the role to act as the extra motivation he needs to reject a move to Real Madrid.