The Zamfara State Police command confirmed on Friday that two persons were killed by unknown gunmen in Bungudu local government area of the state.Three other persons were injured in the attack.The Command’s spokesman, Muhammad Shehu, said the incident occurred on Thursday evening at Karakai market.He said: “There were sporadic gun shots by unknown gunmen at the market. We recorded the death of two persons while three others were injured.“During the attack, the police team at the market could not exchange fire with the attackers to avoid further loss of lives and property.“However, the attackers used the crowd as human shield to escape from the scene.“Normalcy has been restored with patrol teams keeping vigilance in the affected environs.“Investigation has commenced with a view to fishing out and arresting the perpetrators of the attack.”