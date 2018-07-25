A socio-cultural group, Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum, says Tuesday’s defection of some national assembly members from the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not affect President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.





Akin Malaolu, secretary-general of the group, made this known on Tuesday in a statement he signed in Abuja.





According to Malaolu, some political elements are making futile efforts to pressurise democracy.





The group said: “We are not sad over the political troubles which some reactionary political elements are putting Nigeria’s democracy into gloomy forebodings on account of war against corruption.





“They are not capable nor with the capacity to turn the table against APC in the 2019 elections.





“We hold on to these views mainly because Buhari was and still is the tree trunk that others leaned on to get into their seats at the national assembly.





“Such characters’ decision to cross carpet, though unlawful, will not carry them far and given time they shall all become sober and remorseful soon.





“Yoruba Ronu expected APC defectors’ constituencies to ask qualified questions for which they must provide their people with good answers.





“The people of Nigeria today, now know their enemies to include looters and purveyors of irrational consolations that dotted our landscape.





“This clearly has drawn a line between evil and good, which shall herald us into a better and greater Nigeria of our dreams.





“One good thing that has stood for Buhari and his government is the respect for law and order with honesty to right the wrongs done to the helpless and hapless masses.”





Yoruba Ronu cautioned the senate and house of representatives against any attempt to impeach Buhari.





“We must, however, warn against forceful impeachment of the President, the consequences may be amazing in every nooks and crannies of the country,” the group said.





“Anyone or group that pushes 20 million people into general resentments caused by religious divisions and to the ethnic may not survive it, that is not our wish for Nigeria.”





He said itself and Yoruba nation stood solidly behind APC despite unfair judgements on the government by reactionary forces.