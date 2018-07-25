The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it was surprised by the decision of Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom to dump the party after efforts by the national leadership of the party to resolve issues raised by the governor concerning the politics of the state.National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said in a statement that while the party respect the right of every member to make their choices, it was surprised that after giving his words, Gov. Ortom will do the opposite of his promise.The statement said despite the defection, the party will not relent in it’s efforts at reconciling aggrieved members of the party who keeps their mind open for reconciliation.The statement said “The Party recalls efforts made by the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to address some of the grievances raised by the Benue State Governor pertaining to the local politics in Benue State.“The Governor had left the meeting saying he was satisfied with the assurances given by Party leaders. We are still working on giving effect to the resolutions from the meeting. Therefore, we are somewhat surprised by Governor Ortom’s decision.“The Party reiterates its earlier position that it respects the rights of every citizen to chose their political affiliation but expresses hopes that those who have left the Party will rescind their decisions.“Even with this development, we don’t think it is too late for reconciliation. We have to continue to talk. As long as people keep their minds open and have the courage to put the real issues on the table, reconciliation is still possible.“The Party once again call on members across the country to remain calm as the Party leadership continues to work hard to position the Party strongly for the next general elections.”