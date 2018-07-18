Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has said he has not declared for any party yet, despite the emergence of his campaign posters for the 2019 governorship election, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The posters appeared in Makurdi, the state state capital, barely 24 hours after Ortom said the All Progressives Congress (APC) gave him a “red card”.





The posters were put in strategic places alongside the earlier ones with APC symbol, but they did not bear the picture of Deputy Governor Benson Abounu.





However, speaking with The Nation, Ortom said he was yet to declare for any political party.





“Like I said earlier, I have been given a red card and I’m without a party.





“Maybe those who want to sign me are behind the posters, but I am yet to join any party,” Ortom said.