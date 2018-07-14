Governor Ayodele Fayose on Saturday asked his loyalists to protect the ballot boxes in their communities, even at the risk to their own lives.In a video by, the Ekiti incumbent governor was seen with an entourage and receiving a phone call, where he told the caller, “Even if they are going to cut your neck there, let them cut your neck, just make sure the boxes are there.”Someone from the entourage handed another phone and after listening for a while, Fayose told the caller, “I don’t want to hear stories, eh! Go and protect your votes.“Don’t come back to Ado Ekiti without protecting the ballot boxes they are carting away.“Someone they cart away his ballot box should better remain in his community.“Armed robber come to your house and you allow him to carry your load away.”Governor Fayose voted at his polling unit earlier in the day.