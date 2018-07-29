Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Sunday sacked nine commissioners and two Special Advisers in a cabinet reshuffle exercise.Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Mohammed Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement in Lafia.Abdullahi said the cabinet reshuffle was to enable the affected persons to focus on their political aspirations in the 2019 general elections and for others to pursue their goals.The statement listed affected commissioners as Abdulhamid Kwarra of Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals; Gabriel Aka’Ka, Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development and Mrs Mary Enwongulu of Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.Also affected were Bamaiyi Anagba, Youth and Sports Development; Dr Daniel Iya, Health; Yusuf Shehu Usman, Information, Culture and Tourism and Sonny Agassi, Lands and Physical Planning.Others were Mr Mohammed Yahaya, Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport and Tanko Zubair, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives.The statement also indicated that six commissioners retained their jobs, but with Mr Jamil Zakari moved from Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources to Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.The Special Advisers who lost their jobs were Hajarat Ibrahim Danyaro, Gender Relations, Rehabilitation and Disabilities and Ado Mohammed of Community-Based Relations/Conflict Resolution and Management.The statement obtained by NAN, revealed that former Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Lt.-Gen. Mohammed Adeka (retd), would henceforth handle Community-Based Relations/Conflict Resolution and Management.“Meanwhile, Gov. Umaru Al-Makura, on behalf of the people of Nasarawa state, profoundly thank the outgoing commissioners and special advisers for their services and wishes them success in their future endeavours,” it said.