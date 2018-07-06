The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Thursday shut down Ekiti for the mega rally and official presentation of party’s flag to his deputy and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.Olusola received the party’s flag from the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.At the event, former Vice- President Abubakar Atiku said the PDP was on a rescue mission in Nigeria.He said, “The people of Ekiti, I have known you since 1992, all the projects completed which took Ekiti to a higher level have been done by the PDP alone. PDP guarantees you good hospital, road, infrastructure, education and many other dividends of democracy.“It is time for you to ensure that this administration continues because that is the key to development. What we are doing is a rescue mission; we will bring back peace, security and prosperity of this country. Make sure you vote and stay there till the results are announced.”Fayose had declared Thursday as a public holiday for workers in the state.Addressing the mammoth crowd, Secondus said, “By the glory of God, Ekiti people are very peaceful and we can see the clear demonstration of love for Fayose and the incoming governor, Olusola. You won’t vote for herdsmen’s attacks and killings.“We believe Ekiti state is full of people with the highest level of manpower and professors. Our youths are very strong, innovative and resourceful and not lazy, they are leaders of tomorrow.“APC is broken; I am here with the National Working Committee of the PDP to appreciate you for standing for the PDP. As you can see, Fayose has worked for Ekiti and the evidence is all over in the infrastructure development, education and economic advancement.“All PDP states are witnessing great developments, these are not so in the APC. PDP is winning and moving forward to rescue our country from economic, and security collapse and all the inhuman treatments meted out by the APC.“You can see killings in all states, Zamfara, Plateau, and other states. APC leaders are not God, we refuse to be intimidated by them. It is their style to put fear in people but we refuse to fear.”Fayose said he won’t receive President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday because he had not done any project in Ekiti to deserve that.He also berated the Federal Government for allegedly closing the Akure Airport at a time the PDP leaders were coming into the state for the rally.“I want to condemn the Federal Government for the act, it is shameful for whoever has done that. That’s not patriotic; it is shameful.“If you vote for the APC, God forbid, you are voting for Boko Haram and herdsmen attacks. Fayemi is our customer, 16 – 0 is loading.”Fayose urged the PDP members and supporters to shun violence but to use their votes to defend their rights.At the event were Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe), Ben Ayande (Cross-River), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) while Seriake Dickson was represented by his deputy, John Jona.The list also included former governors: Otunba Gbenga Daniel (Ogun), Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto), Babangida Aliyu (Niger), Peter Obi (Anambra) and Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna) as well the Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walin Jibril, and members of the National Working Committee, among others.Leaders of ethnic groups, student unions in Ekiti, Okada riders, road transport unions and National Union of Local Government Employees also attended the event.Makarfi, who is the PDP former National Caretaker Committee Chairman, said he was happy seeing “PDP family giving APC government sleepless nights.”Secondus said, “We are experiencing civil war because of killings. Buhari and APC are behind it. PDP will rescue this nation from them. APC is shattered, ask Fayemi, on which of the APC factions’ platform is he contesting. We have the best candidate for Ekiti.”Olusola promised to sustain legacies of Fayose and improve on it.“I assure you of adequate security, healthcare, excellent infrastructure, civil service, education enterprises, and exemplary leadership among others.“Ours is a divine agenda. It is a divine mission with divine agenda it cannot be conquered by APC.”