Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday failed to attend a peace parley called by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The Deputy National Chairman (North) of APC, Sen. Lawal Shu’aibu had invited Sen George Akume and Ortom to Abuja for the “urgent meeting”.





The duo are the main actors in the tussle for leadership of the Benue chapter of the APC.





Only Akume was at the meeting which lasted for about two hours. Ortom was said to have stayed back in Makurdi.





At the end of the meeting, Shuaibu walked with Akume to the latter’s car. The former Governor was silent on what had been discussed.





Speaking, Shuaibu who was mandated by the party to deal with the situation, said the party was eager to ensure reconciliation.





The peace meeting followed Ortom’s announcement that he was no longer with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Ortom made the declaration at the banquet hall of the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital on Monday.





He spoke while swearing in the newly appointed Special Adviser on Local Government and Cheftaincy Affairs, Jerome Torshimbe.