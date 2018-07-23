Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that he would make known his political preference before the end of this week as he called on PDP governorship aspirants in Benue not to dissipate energy on his reported defection.





While reacting to the governorship aspirants in the state rejecting his return to the party, Ortom noted that he was a PDP member in the state and did not need to consult any governorship aspirant if he decides to join the party.





Speaking on his behalf, Mr. Tahav Agerzua, his special adviser on Media and ICT, noted that he is yet to declare to anyone that he is defecting.





According to the governor, I don’t need to seek their permission before joining the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and l have not announced to anyone that I’m going into PDP.





The governor noted that he would address the issue when the time comes.





“As for now, he is saying that the National leadership of APC, called him to a meeting on Thursday in Abuja and that he will make his final announcement after the meeting on Thursday.”





“So, l don’t know where those people got their information from. But the issue of the party is an issue of interest. Maybe the aspirants feel that their interest is threatened, but surely l don’t think they have the controlling powers of the structure of PDP,” Ortom said.