The Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has lambasted the ruling All Progressives Congress for lacking the capacity to govern a country like Nigeria.Okowa also stated that the recent defection by some leaders of the APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party at the centre was a clear “vote of no confidence” in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.The governor stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, on Thursday, to welcome the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, and members of the National Assembly who had just defected to the PDP.He said the action of the defectors was a clear indication that the PDP was prepared to rescue Nigeria from the present state of affairs.Okowa, while congratulating the National Chairman and the leadership of the PDP for the proactive steps taken so far in repositioning the party, boasted that Nigerians would reject APC in 2019 at the polls.While describing the APC as a sinking ship, he gave the assurance that the PDP would mobilise Nigerians in 2019 to clearly display their displeasure with the current administration through the ballot.The governor said, “I congratulate members and leaders of the PDP on the defections and abandonment of the APC by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, and the members of the National Assembly.“The defections have clearly shown to the entire world that the APC lacks the capacity to manage a political party, and indeed a government and this explains why the people now look up to the PDP to rescue the country and put it on the path of good governance for our people.“The decision of a significant number of members of both the Senate and the House of Representatives to leave the APC and defect into the PDP clearly indicates that there is hope that the country will be rescued from the misrule of the APC government.”He emphasised that the choice of the PDP as a preferred destination for them was an affirmation of the kind of leadership the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, had provided since assuming office.