The Senate has confirmed the appointment of former Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Musiliu Smith as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Members of the Commision approved were Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, North-East; Mr Lawal Bawa, North-West; Muhammad Naja’atu, North-West; Braimaoh Austin, South-South; Rommy Mom, North-Central and Dr Nkemka Jombo-Ofo, South-East.





Their appointments followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, presented by the Chairman, Sen. Abu Ibrahim.





President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, while congratulating the new appointees, said the upper legislative chamber fast-tracked the approval because of the competence of nominees.





He said: “Let us congratulate the new members of the Police Service Commission and at the same time commend the quality of the candidates that have been nominated and brought forward by Mr President.





“It gives us all a lot of hope and encouragement that all our efforts to see that this crucial aspect of our security architecture reform will begin with this process. “We wish all the members the best of luck.





“They have a lot of expectation from Nigerians and before this nomination that is why we fast-tracked the screening.





“A lot of people are expecting that with their experience to support the police in carrying out the necessary reform that is required, particularly in ensuring that we drive a merit-orientated police force and performance-driven, that would motivate all the necessary members to do the right thing to provide us security.





“Let us at the same time also ensure that they look into the areas of rewarding performance in being able to compensate those who have worked hard.”