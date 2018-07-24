The Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has released a list of eminent citizens of the state who will serve in the Governorship Transition Committee, charging them with the responsibility of liaising with the outgoing administration for a smooth transition ahead of the October 16th take-off date of a new government in Ekiti.





The 32-member committee is headed by a former member of the National Assembly, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi as chairman, while a former Chairman of Ijero Local Government Council, Hon Abiodun Omoleye will serve as deputy Chairman. Erstwhile Permanent Secretary in the state’s civil service, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, was named the secretary of the committee.





The Committee is to be known as the Ekiti State 2018 JKF/APC Governorship Transition Committee.





According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor-elect, Mr Yinka Oyebode, the inauguration of the Governorship Transition Committee will hold in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday.





Meanwhile, other members of the Governorship Transition Committee, Ekiti State are: Dr. (Mrs) Moji Yaya Kolade, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, Chief Ropo Adesanya, Dr. Dare Ojo, Prof. Tale Omole, Hon. Olubunmi Oriniowo, Mr. Tunde Olatunde, Mr. DeboRanti Ajayi, Mr. Ade Omonijo, Alhaji Afolabi Ogunlayi, Barrister Wale Fapohunda, Mr. Dapo Kolawole, Chief Kola Akosile, Phillip Amujo, Barrister Paul Omotosho, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, Engr. TundeAlabi, and Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji.





Others are: Prof. (Mrs.) Francesca Aladejana, Mr. Seyi Aiyeleso, Dr. (Mrs.) Ayeni Agbaje, Mr. Ayo Owolabi, Mrs. FolushoOlaniyan, Alhaja S. Badmus, Mrs. Sola Salako-Ajulo, Mr. Eyitayo Fabunmi, Mrs.Toyosi Omope, Hon. Bunmi Akinniyi, Hon. Seyi Shittu.





“The Terms of Reference of the committee members include:





*Develop a clear framework for liaison and establish clear

channels of formal communications with the outgoing administration for

the purposes of a smooth transition.





*Review and make preliminary assessment of the fiscal position of government with particular emphasis on:





– Status of assets and liabilities of government.

-Status of implementation of the 2018 Appropriation

-Revenue & cash flow position of government.

-Public debt profile of government and their deployment.





-Salary arrears due to all public-sector workers and pensioners.





*Determine the status of public procurement of government with particular emphasis on:

-Government’s on-going and outstanding contractual obligations.





*To receive handover documents from Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, with a view to understanding the most

important operational, regulatory and/or urgent issues confronting the incoming administration, in order to guide the fine-tuning and prioritisation of programmes and policies in the incoming

administration’s governance agenda.





*Interface with various stakeholders’ groups such as Labour Unions, Traditional Rulers; Academia; Religious Bodies; Transport Workers; Market Men and Women; Artisans; Professionals; Farmers CDAs; etc; with a view to ascertaining their expectations of the incoming

administration.





*The committee shall submit its final report by Friday, September 7, 2018,” the statement read.