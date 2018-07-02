The list of nominees for the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards has been released.

The nominees were announced via a televised broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on Saturday by Ghanaian actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas, and Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi.





The award is scheduled to hold September 1 2018.





The nominees include: Adesua Etomi, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Falz, Odunlade Adekola among others.





Below is a full list of the nominees:





Best Actor in a comedy

Kalu Ikeagwu – Dr Meekam

IK Ogbonna – Excess Luggage

Blossom Chukwujekwu – The Big Fat Lie

Odunlade Adekola – A Million Baby

OC Ukeje – Potato Potahto

Jimmy Olukoya – Guyn Man





Best Actress in a comedy and TV series

Rita Dominic – Big Fat Lie

Adesua Etomi – 10 days in Sun city

Queen Nwokoye – Excess Luggage

Bimbo Ademoye – Backup Wife

Dakore Akande – Isoken

Nyce Wanueri – Auntie Boss





Best Cinematography Movies/TV series

Tatu – Akpe Ododoru

Idemuza – Dickson Godwin

T-Junction – Lester Millado

The Torture – Rwamusigazi Kyakunzire

Okafor’s Law – Yinka Edward

Alter Ego – Bishop Blunt/Adeoye Adeniyi





Best Picture Editor

Idemuza – Aloaye Omoake

18 Hours – Mark Maina

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang/Tunde Bakare

Hakkune – Asurf Oluseyi

Hidden – Jibril Mailafia





Best Sound Editor

Tatu – Kolade Morakinyo

Idahaso Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare

Alter Ego – Zezom Gnawni

Ojukokoro – Dayo Thompson

Hakkunde – James Coon Falcon





Best Soundtrack Movies/TV Series

M0 – Tom Koroluk

Banana Island Ghost – Enyi Omeruah and Funbi Ogunbanwo

Bella – Andrew Ahuura

Tatu – Evelle

Idahosa Trails – Oriri Osayamore

18 Hours – Jacktone Okore





Best Supporting Actor

Saidi Balogun – Banana Island Ghost

Tomiwa Edun – Banana Island Ghost

Falz – New Money

Kunle Idowu – Idahosa Trails

Gabriel Afolayan – Okafor’s Law

Wale Ojo – Betrayal





Best Supporting Actress

Toyin Aimakhu – Tatu

Dorcas Shola Fapson – Banana Island Ghost

Funlola Afofiyebi-Riami – Tatu

Ebele Okaro – Blackrose

Lydia Forson – Isoken

Emem Inwang – Alter Ego





Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series

Agaba Joan – The Torture

Keira Hewatch – The Witness Box

Miriam Kayode – Children of Mud

Cinderella Sanyu – Bella

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde – Alter Ego

Lilian Echelon – Black Rose





Best Actor in a Drama Series

Wale Ojo – Alter Ego

Kalu Ikeagwu – Benevolence

Rushabiro Raymond – The Torture

Adjetey Anang – Keteke

Adjetey Anang – Sidechic Gang

Chris Attoh – Esohe





Best Movie West Africa

Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang – Esther Eyibo

Isoken – Jade Osiberu

Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi

Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren

Lotanna – Ifan Micheal





Best Movie East Africa

18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru

Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye

The Forbidden – Kizito Samuel Saviour

Rain – Mathew & Eleanor Nabwiso

Bella – Math Bish





Best Movie Southern Africa

Descent – Awal Abdulfatai

The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah

Salute! – Phillipe Talavera

Jomako Black Democracy – Abraham Kabwe

Nyasaland – Joyce Mhango Chavula





Best Director

Moses Inwang – Alter Ego

Aloaye Omoake – Idemuza

Asurf Oluseyi – Hakkunde

Don Omope – Tatu

Jade Osiberu – Isoken

Mulindwa Richard – The Torture

Shirley Frimpong-Manso – Potato Potahto





Best Overall Movie

Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang

18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru

Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye

Descent – Awal Abdulfatai

The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah





Best TV series

Gina and Friends – Paul Igwe

Professor Johnbull – Tchidi Chikere

Papa Ajasco Reloaded – Wale Adenuga

This Is It – Dolapo Adeleke

Relatives – Tunde Adegbola





Best Art Director

Isoken – Jade Osiberu

Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi

Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren

Lotanna – Ifan Micheal

Idahaso Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare

Hidden – Jibril Mailafia