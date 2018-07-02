The list of nominees for the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards has been released.
The nominees were announced via a televised broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on Saturday by Ghanaian actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas, and Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi.
The award is scheduled to hold September 1 2018.
The nominees include: Adesua Etomi, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Falz, Odunlade Adekola among others.
Below is a full list of the nominees:
Best Actor in a comedy
Kalu Ikeagwu – Dr Meekam
IK Ogbonna – Excess Luggage
Blossom Chukwujekwu – The Big Fat Lie
Odunlade Adekola – A Million Baby
OC Ukeje – Potato Potahto
Jimmy Olukoya – Guyn Man
Best Actress in a comedy and TV series
Rita Dominic – Big Fat Lie
Adesua Etomi – 10 days in Sun city
Queen Nwokoye – Excess Luggage
Bimbo Ademoye – Backup Wife
Dakore Akande – Isoken
Nyce Wanueri – Auntie Boss
Best Cinematography Movies/TV series
Tatu – Akpe Ododoru
Idemuza – Dickson Godwin
T-Junction – Lester Millado
The Torture – Rwamusigazi Kyakunzire
Okafor’s Law – Yinka Edward
Alter Ego – Bishop Blunt/Adeoye Adeniyi
Best Picture Editor
Idemuza – Aloaye Omoake
18 Hours – Mark Maina
Alter Ego – Moses Inwang/Tunde Bakare
Hakkune – Asurf Oluseyi
Hidden – Jibril Mailafia
Best Sound Editor
Tatu – Kolade Morakinyo
Idahaso Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare
Alter Ego – Zezom Gnawni
Ojukokoro – Dayo Thompson
Hakkunde – James Coon Falcon
Best Soundtrack Movies/TV Series
M0 – Tom Koroluk
Banana Island Ghost – Enyi Omeruah and Funbi Ogunbanwo
Bella – Andrew Ahuura
Tatu – Evelle
Idahosa Trails – Oriri Osayamore
18 Hours – Jacktone Okore
Best Supporting Actor
Saidi Balogun – Banana Island Ghost
Tomiwa Edun – Banana Island Ghost
Falz – New Money
Kunle Idowu – Idahosa Trails
Gabriel Afolayan – Okafor’s Law
Wale Ojo – Betrayal
Best Supporting Actress
Toyin Aimakhu – Tatu
Dorcas Shola Fapson – Banana Island Ghost
Funlola Afofiyebi-Riami – Tatu
Ebele Okaro – Blackrose
Lydia Forson – Isoken
Emem Inwang – Alter Ego
Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series
Agaba Joan – The Torture
Keira Hewatch – The Witness Box
Miriam Kayode – Children of Mud
Cinderella Sanyu – Bella
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde – Alter Ego
Lilian Echelon – Black Rose
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Wale Ojo – Alter Ego
Kalu Ikeagwu – Benevolence
Rushabiro Raymond – The Torture
Adjetey Anang – Keteke
Adjetey Anang – Sidechic Gang
Chris Attoh – Esohe
Best Movie West Africa
Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Alter Ego – Moses Inwang – Esther Eyibo
Isoken – Jade Osiberu
Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi
Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren
Lotanna – Ifan Micheal
Best Movie East Africa
18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru
Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye
The Forbidden – Kizito Samuel Saviour
Rain – Mathew & Eleanor Nabwiso
Bella – Math Bish
Best Movie Southern Africa
Descent – Awal Abdulfatai
The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah
Salute! – Phillipe Talavera
Jomako Black Democracy – Abraham Kabwe
Nyasaland – Joyce Mhango Chavula
Best Director
Moses Inwang – Alter Ego
Aloaye Omoake – Idemuza
Asurf Oluseyi – Hakkunde
Don Omope – Tatu
Jade Osiberu – Isoken
Mulindwa Richard – The Torture
Shirley Frimpong-Manso – Potato Potahto
Best Overall Movie
Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Alter Ego – Moses Inwang
18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru
Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye
Descent – Awal Abdulfatai
The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah
Best TV series
Gina and Friends – Paul Igwe
Professor Johnbull – Tchidi Chikere
Papa Ajasco Reloaded – Wale Adenuga
This Is It – Dolapo Adeleke
Relatives – Tunde Adegbola
Best Art Director
Isoken – Jade Osiberu
Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi
Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren
Lotanna – Ifan Micheal
Idahaso Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare
Hidden – Jibril Mailafia
