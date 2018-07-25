 FULL LIST: 10 from Kano, six from Kwara — 37 reps who dumped APC | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
On Tuesday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) suffered a major loss in the national assembly.


While 15 members of the upper legislative chamber abandoned the party, 37 from the lower chamber did the same.

A total of 32 members moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while four decamped to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with one outstanding.

Below is a full list of the 37 lawmakers:


NUMBER
NAME
STATE
PARTY
1
Garba  Muhammed
Kano
PDP
2
Ado Tsamiya Musa
Kano
PDP
3
Shehu Usman
Kano
 PDP
4
Garuba Bichi
Kano
 PDP
5
‎Musa Ado
Kano
PDP
6
Garuba Umar
Kano
 PDP
7
Dambaram Nuhu
Kano
 PDP
8
Nasir Sule
 Kano
 PDP
9
Aliyu Madaki
Kano
PDP
10
Sani Rano
 Kano
 PDP
11
OlayonuPatigi
Kwara
PDP
12
Aliyu Othman
Kwara
PDP
13
Abubakar Amuda-Kannike
Kwara
PDP
14
Funke Adedoyin
 Kwara
PDP
15
‎Zakari Muhammed
 Kwara
PDP
16
Atunwa Razaq
 Kwara
PDP
17
Emmanuel Udende
Benue
PDP
18
Mark Gbillah, Benue
Benue
PDP
19
Rabiu Muhammed
Kaduna
PDP
20
Lawan M Rabiu
Kaduna
PDP
21
Rufai Chahagi
Kaduna
PDP
22
Aminu Shehu Shagari
Sokoto
PDP
23
Kabiru Marafa
Sokoto
PDP
24
Abdulsamad Dasuki
Sokoto
PDP
25
Isa Bashir Salihu
Sokoto
PDP
26
Sani Zoro
Jigawa‎
PDP
27
Salisu Zakari
Bauchi
PDP
28
Benjamin Okolo
Kogi
PDP
29
Hasaan Omale
Kogi‎‎
PDP
30
Bode Ayorinde‎
Ondo‎‎
PDP
31
Segun Ogunwuyi
Oyo‎
PDP
32
Barry Mpigi,
Rivers ‎
PDP
33
Oker-Jev Emmanuel
Benue
yet to announce new party
34
Adepoju Sunday
Oyo
ADC
35
Olasupu Abiodun
Oyo
ADC
36
Olugbemu Samson
Oyo
ADC
37
Akintola Taiwo M.
Oyo
ADC

