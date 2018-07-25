On Tuesday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) suffered a major loss in the national assembly.
While 15 members of the upper legislative chamber abandoned the party, 37 from the lower chamber did the same.
A total of 32 members moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while four decamped to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with one outstanding.
Below is a full list of the 37 lawmakers:
NUMBER
NAME
STATE
PARTY
|
1
|
Garba Muhammed
|
Kano
|
PDP
|
2
|
Ado Tsamiya Musa
|
Kano
|
PDP
|
3
|
Shehu Usman
|
Kano
|
PDP
|
4
|
Garuba Bichi
|
Kano
|
PDP
|
5
|
Musa Ado
|
Kano
|
PDP
|
6
|
Garuba Umar
|
Kano
|
PDP
|
7
|
Dambaram Nuhu
|
Kano
|
PDP
|
8
|
Nasir Sule
|
Kano
|
PDP
|
9
|
Aliyu Madaki
|
Kano
|
PDP
|
10
|
Sani Rano
|
Kano
|
PDP
|
11
|
OlayonuPatigi
|
Kwara
|
PDP
|
12
|
Aliyu Othman
|
Kwara
|
PDP
|
13
|
Abubakar Amuda-Kannike
|
Kwara
|
PDP
|
14
|
Funke Adedoyin
|
Kwara
|
PDP
|
15
|
Zakari Muhammed
|
Kwara
|
PDP
|
16
|
Atunwa Razaq
|
Kwara
|
PDP
|
17
|
Emmanuel Udende
|
Benue
|
PDP
|
18
|
Mark Gbillah, Benue
|
Benue
|
PDP
|
19
|
Rabiu Muhammed
|
Kaduna
|
PDP
|
20
|
Lawan M Rabiu
|
Kaduna
|
PDP
|
21
|
Rufai Chahagi
|
Kaduna
|
PDP
|
22
|
Aminu Shehu Shagari
|
Sokoto
|
PDP
|
23
|
Kabiru Marafa
|
Sokoto
|
PDP
|
24
|
Abdulsamad Dasuki
|
Sokoto
|
PDP
|
25
|
Isa Bashir Salihu
|
Sokoto
|
PDP
|
26
|
Sani Zoro
|
Jigawa
|
PDP
|
27
|
Salisu Zakari
|
Bauchi
|
PDP
|
28
|
Benjamin Okolo
|
Kogi
|
PDP
|
29
|
Hasaan Omale
|
Kogi
|
PDP
|
30
|
Bode Ayorinde
|
Ondo
|
PDP
|
31
|
Segun Ogunwuyi
|
Oyo
|
PDP
|
32
|
Barry Mpigi,
|
Rivers
|
PDP
|
33
|
Oker-Jev Emmanuel
|
Benue
|
yet to announce new party
|
34
|
Adepoju Sunday
|
Oyo
|
ADC
|
35
|
Olasupu Abiodun
|
Oyo
|
ADC
|
36
|
Olugbemu Samson
|
Oyo
|
ADC
|
37
|
Akintola Taiwo M.
|
Oyo
|
ADC
