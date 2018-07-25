On Tuesday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) suffered a major loss in the national assembly.





While 15 members of the upper legislative chamber abandoned the party, 37 from the lower chamber did the same.





A total of 32 members moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while four decamped to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with one outstanding.





Below is a full list of the 37 lawmakers:





NUMBER

NAME

STATE

PARTY