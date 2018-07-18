Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper at the Russia 2018 World Cup, Francis Uzoho has reportedly been assured first team place by his Spanish club, Deportivo La Coruna.The goakeeper is back in training with the relegated LaLiga side.Uzoho kept in all of Nigeria’s three games at the World Cup.He returned to training with Deportivo yesterday.According to reports, his club was keen on retaining his service as other clubs are making efforts to sign him following his performance in Russia for Nigeria.The sports outlet reports that Deportivo La Coruna have assured the 19-year-old that he will remain with the first team.He is also expected to challenge for the number one spot as opposed to last season when he was mainly used by the B team who are campaigning in the third division in Spain.Although he made two first team appearances in the LaLiga, he was more of a regular player with the B team last season.