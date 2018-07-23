Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has spoken for the first time on his health challenges.





While receiving members of the Anambra Progressive Union (APU) at his Abuja home on Sunday, he advised politicians at all levels to pay adequate attention to their personal health, regardless of their busy schedule, Vanguard reports.





According to him, if he had made out time to undergo a prescribed minor corrective surgery when his spinal chord ailment was first diagnosed at the National Hospital in 2008, he wouldn’t be in the situation he is today.





“No matter how busy you may be in politics or business, you must find time to take adequate care of your health. This is very important. In 2008, I was diagnosed with a minor spinal chord issue for which doctors at the National Hospital recommended that I undergo a laminectomy which is more of a minor corrective surgery.





“At that time, I had just been sworn in as National Vice Chairman (South East) of the PDP. I underrated the situation. In fact, I felt that it had to do with the stress of the campaign, so I did not go for the surgery. I was very much engulfed with political activities.





“Later, I started having much pain in my spine and some doctors I met in Dubai recommended a palliative hot water therapy in the absence of a surgery, which I did. I never went back for the operation but continued with the therapy while busy with political activities.





“In 2016 when I was arrested and detained, the situation aggravated but worsened after I had a very bad fall in the office, for which I was rushed to the National Hospital where I lost sensation on my lower limbs. They conducted an MRI scan and found out that my condition has really deteriorated.





“Several times I had fallen into trauma. On one of those occasions, I had to be brought from hospital to court on a stretcher, almost unconscious. As at then, I couldn’t move my lower limbs.





“Later, I was discharged but still attended hospital clinics in a wheelchair. However, the constant physiotherapy with the infrared radiation I just acquired have ameliorated the pains and I now move around better with my crutches and other mobility aids,” Metuh narrated.