Aloysius Iyorgyer Katsina-Alu, a former chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), has died.





According to ThisDay, Katsina-Alu, 76, died in the wee hours of Wednesday at Chida Orthopaedic Hospital, Gudu, Abuja.





Katsina Alu was from Ushongo local government area of Benue state.





He succeeded Idris Legbo Kutigi as chief justice of Nigeria in December 2009.





He was sworn in by Kutigi because former president Umaru Yar’Adua, who was ill at the time, had failed to hand over to his deputy, Goodluck Jonathan.





Katsina-Alu remained in the position until August 2011 when he was succeeded by the late Dahiru Musdapher.