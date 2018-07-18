The vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has arrived Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, for the on-the-spot assessment of last week Friday’s flood in which no fewer than 11 lives were lost and property worth millions of naira destroyed.The helicopter that brought him to the capital city touched down at the Oke Mosan, Governor’s office arcade at 4.30pm.He was received by the governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, some cabinet members and security chiefs.