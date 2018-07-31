A fire outbreak occurred at Ecobank headquarters on Victoria Island, Lagos on Tuesday.VIDEO BELOWThe fire was said to have been caused by a 33,000 litre tanker that was discharging its content, suspected to be diesel.At the moment, it is not clear if casualties were recorded.Fire fighters from the Lagos State Fire Service, NNPC, others have arrived the scene and are currently combating the inferno.LASEMA and other emergency workers are said to have arrived the premises.Traffic is being diverted.More details later ...