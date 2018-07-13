Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, says Amaju Pinnick is the legitimate president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Infantino disclosed this on Friday while fielding questions from journalists during a press conference at the Luzhniki Stadium in Russia.





He said FIFA recognises Pinnick as the NFF president, adding that the crisis, which has seen Chris Giwa take control of the body, could cost Nigeria a ban.





“Well, Nigeria Football Federation president is Pinnick. He is the elected president,” Infantino said.





“That has been made clear long time ago when the issue came up four years ago and the issue came up again.





“The situation is very clear, we have statutes and regulations that there cannot be interference in the running of associations.





“Of course, for these reasons, Pinnick is working here in Russia in an official capacity.





“He is the president, he is the president for FIFA, he is the president elected by the members of the Nigeria football association.





“And that’s the end of the story. But if any external bodies believe they can change the situation, of course Nigeria risks being banned like it happened in other countries.





“Because we have democratic process and they just need to be respected. It is a very clear cut and simple case as far as I am concerned.





“And we’ve made this very clear and will make it more clearer.”