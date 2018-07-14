Head of civil service of the federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita has confirmed that the federal government will commence verification of employees in ministries, departments and agencies on Monday, July 16.





The exercise, which will last for two weeks, is expected to capture 330,820 employees who receive salaries through the Integrated Pay-roll Personnel Information System (IPPIS) Platform.





Addressing a press conference on Friday, Oyo-Ita said the exercise will only capture employees who have completed their online data update.





“Those who fail to carry out the online update are therefore excluded from this verification exercise.





“The upcoming verification exercise is therefore to authenticate documents of the individual employees of the federal government and the procedure is that every employee will present themselves for screening and the documents scanned into the system.





“At the end of the verification exercise, discrepancies will be resolved to ensure that what is finally uploaded into the IPPIS platform has a high level of data integrity.









“The Verification exercise shall commence on Monday, July 16 with the core MDAs and it is expected to be completed in two weeks.





“All the concerned MDAs are to cooperate with the verifiers by providing enabling environment for the successful conduct of the exercise according to the circulated timetable.





“Verification of the other MDAs not covered in the first phase shall be covered in the first phase. Finally, the verified data will be migrated to the database of the IPPIS platform. This is expected to pave the way for the automated HR processes,” she said.





Oyo-Ita advised all federal government employees, to partake in the exercise as non-participation would mean that the individual’s data will be deleted from the federal government employee database.





“The consequence of non- compliance is having your data deleted from the federal government employee database. The HR module will increase productivity and improve transparency within the public service such that there is employee traceability, personnel data Integrity, transaction accountability, process delivery, and planning database,” she added.