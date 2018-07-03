Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Micro, Small, Medium-Scale Enterprises, MSMEs, Mr. Tola Adekunle-Johnson, on Monday said the Federal Government has concluded plans to host the maiden edition of the National MSME awards.According to him, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, initiated the awards to recognise and reward MSMEs who have been outstanding in their operations.At a press briefing in Abuja, Adekunle-Johnson said the award, scheduled to hold in August this year, was birthed following his principal’s participation in MSME clinics across 17 States where he also interacted with over 303,000 micro, small and medium-scale business operators.He disclosed that while the winner of the category for MSME of the year would go home with a brand new car as well as an undisclosed sum of money, other winners would also be rewarded with cash and other consolation prizes.However, he said nominations are opened to only MSMEs who have duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, and have evidence of tax payment.In calling for nominations from members of the public, Adekunle-Johnson said: “For these awards, a website www.nmsmeawards.com.ng has been created, and it will be opened Tuesday(today).“Any MSME can be nominated by members of the public. Self-nomination is also allowed.“We realize that we are going to have a lot of MSMEs getting nominated so we have in place an independent screening committee that will prune these numbers down to reasonable level.”