The Federal Government on Monday started the process of renovating abandoned and dilapidated structures located within the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja, through a Public Private Partnership arrangement.The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winnifred Oyo-Ita, inaugurated the process with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the government and a private firm, Alpha Mead Group.The agreement covers the Ground Floor, Block A and Parking Lots of the Federal Secretariat, Phase II Complex, Abuja.Oyo-Ita said the decision was taken based on her conviction that if given a conducive working environment, workers would will be encouraged to put in their best.She said once the pilot scheme was successful, the arrangement would be extended to other government offices nationwide.She said, “Over the years, it had been observed that facilities in most of these buildings have deteriorated due to lack of maintenance while others had become obsolete.“The state of the buildings was no longer conducive to workers and visitors and did nothing to project government in a positive light.“With the establishment of the PPP Units in MDAs In November 2012, government had set the tone for collaboration between the public and private sectors on developmental programmes aimed at ensuring regular and proper maintenance of structures and facilities, while providing the much needed funds through IGR.“It is hoped that on completion, this project will,serve as a model for all federal secretariats nationwide and restore the good image and dignity of government buildings.”