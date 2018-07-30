Femi Kuti, Afrobeat legend, says his bassist “disappeared” 20 minutes before a concert in the US on Sunday.

The Nigerian multi-instrumentalist and his Positive Force band performed at the SummerStage concert in New York.





According to Kuti, the missing band member is a bassist whose name is Aghedo Andrew.





The musician said Andrew “nearly ruined” his concert.





“He disappeared 20mins before show time. I want to thank the rest of the band for standing strong and giving one of the best shows of the tour,” Kuti wrote on Instagram.

Yeni Kuti, his sister, also posted about the development on Instagram, describing Andrew as “the face of betrayal”.





She wrote: “The face of betrayal! Deserted Positive Force 20 mins before (the) show in New York but he is not up to who can bring us down.”

In another post, Yeni said she hopes the US authorities catch Andrew.





“The face of betrayal. I hope @realdonaldtrump catches you and deports you!!! Deserted band 20mins before concert because he wants to stay in America,” she wrote.

Femi Kuti is currently on a tour of the US, promoting his ‘One People, One World’ album.