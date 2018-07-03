The Federal University Lokoja, Kogi, has expelled 13 final year students for alleged examination malpractice.

Angela Freeman-Miri, the vice-chancellor of the university, made this known while addressing journalists in Lokoja on Monday.





Freeman said all the students were from the department of economics.





She said the students got into trouble when one of the question papers allegedly leaked to them was extended to others who informed the authorities.





She said their expulsion followed laid down process, saying each of the students was given the opportunity to defend himself against the allegations.





“They were made to face the students’ disciplinary committee. The examination misconduct committee sat at different times to look into the allegations against them,” Freeman-Miri said.





“The reports of the two committees were later sent to the 47th senate meeting of the university which eventually approved their expulsion.”





Responding to the allegation of unfair treatment by Lydia Lawal, one of the affected students, the VC said all the students are free to appeal their expulsion by sending written applications to the governing council of the university.





She said some members of staff suspected to be linked to the leakage have been investigated by the staff disciplinary committee which has already forwarded its report to the staff management committee.





“The staff management committee has also submitted its report to the governing council for final decision.”





She said it is too early to know the exact number of staff that would eventually be disciplined for being involved.





Angela-Miri said that the university’s decision will serve as signal to other students who may want to cut corners by resorting to examination malpractices.