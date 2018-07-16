Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has said that Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State has committed a lot of sins in the last four years and will not get away with them.

In an interview with Daily Independent newspaper, Sagay said Fayose, through his language, attitude and actions, has been sinning against God especially by purportedly wishing death on President Muhammadu Buhari during his illness.





“Fayose has been sinning against God in the last four years.





“Because when you pray and gloat over other people’s illness, when others are praying and expressing their good wishes, but you are praying for others to be sick, mocking and gloating, then you are forgetting that there is a God who is listening, seeing and supervising all things and one day, you will be visited by your sins.





“Fayose has committed a lot of sins in office; in his attitude, in his language, in his behaviour and actions. I have no doubt that one day, he will be called to account for his actions because he cannot do all those things and get away with it,” the senior advocate said.