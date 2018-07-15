The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has advised Governor Ayo Fayose and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, to accept the wishes of people who gave their mandate to the governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.The party also praised President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party for their unflinching support in bringing Ekiti back intoprogressives fold.The victory, Awe said, demonstrated the confidence and trust by “our people in the overall outstanding leadership of President Buhari’sAPC-led administration.”The Ekiti APC Chairman, Chief Olajide Awe, in a statement on Sunday said Fayemi was chosen because he was considered by the electorate as having a proven track record of performance and integrity.Awe who also congratulated the deputy governor-elect, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, expressed confidence that Fayemi will bring the needed turnaround to Ekiti hence he needs focused leadership to translate his dreams for the state to reality.He expressed the gratitude to the Ekiti electorate for voting conscientiously for the party and expressed his gratitude to the good people of the State for their impressive turnout and peaceful conduct during the election exercise.He however called for calm and appealed to the opposition parties and their candidates to accept defeat in good faith, while seeing accepting the outcome as a no victor, no vanquished one.Awe said: “The APC thanks the Ekiti electorate for voting for the Party in the keenly-contested election. The Ekiti electorate has voted for the candidate of their choice, who they consider as having a proven track record of performance and integrity, and who will bring about the kind of turnaround the state needs deserves at this crucial period, through focused leadership, good governance, restoration of cherished values and multi-faceted development.”He assured that the Governor-elect, John Kayode Fayemi will surely be magnanimous in victory, and deliver on the expectations of the people of the state.”Awe commended the timely action of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), particularly, in averting the danger of the crises Fayose would have instigated by using the state owned BSES to pollute and confuse the Ekiti political space.